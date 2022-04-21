Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MEOH. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

MEOH stock opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 404.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth about $146,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

