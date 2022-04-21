Raymond James Boosts Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Price Target to C$28.00

Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RAMPF remained flat at $$13.01 during trading on Thursday. 28 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

