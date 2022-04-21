Raymond James Boosts Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Price Target to C$28.00

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on Polaris Infrastructure from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:PIF traded up C$1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.25. The company had a trading volume of 195,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,777. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.80. The stock has a market cap of C$356.33 million and a PE ratio of 570.91. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$20.60.

Polaris Infrastructure ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

