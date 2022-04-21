Raymond James Boosts Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Price Target to C$28.00

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.42% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on Polaris Infrastructure from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of TSE:PIF traded up C$1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.25. The company had a trading volume of 195,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,777. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.80. The stock has a market cap of C$356.33 million and a PE ratio of 570.91. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$20.60.
About Polaris Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.
