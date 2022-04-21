Raymond James Boosts Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$44.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RUSMF. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$37.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.21.
Shares of RUSMF traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05.
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
