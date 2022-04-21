Raymond James Cuts Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Price Target to C$0.60

Indiva (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$0.60 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 140.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NDVA stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.25. 52,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,438. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. Indiva has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$0.56.

Indiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

