Raymond James Cuts Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Price Target to C$0.60

Indiva (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$0.60 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 140.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NDVA stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.25. 52,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,438. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. Indiva has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$0.56.
Indiva Company Profile (Get Rating)
