Raymond James Downgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Market Perform

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMA. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.10.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.05.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comerica by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.