Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Newmont in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.22 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$83.96.

NGT opened at C$103.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.90. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$66.25 and a 52-week high of C$108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.80 billion and a PE ratio of 56.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.08%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

