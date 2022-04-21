Raymond James Lowers Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Price Target to C$0.60

Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$0.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NDVAF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 19,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,133. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. Indiva has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

