Raymond James Lowers Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Price Target to C$0.60

Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$0.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS NDVAF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 19,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,133. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. Indiva has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.44.
About Indiva
