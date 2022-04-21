Raymond James Raises West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$190.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$180.00 to C$190.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 72.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$150.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$154.60.
West Fraser Timber stock traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$110.40. The company had a trading volume of 420,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,870. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$82.09 and a 12-month high of C$130.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$113.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$112.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24.
About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
See Also
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.