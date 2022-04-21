Raymond James Raises West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$190.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$180.00 to C$190.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 72.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$150.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$154.60.

West Fraser Timber stock traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$110.40. The company had a trading volume of 420,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,870. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$82.09 and a 12-month high of C$130.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$113.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$112.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24.

West Fraser Timber ( TSE:WFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.46 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 13.7199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

