Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAG. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.61.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$21.81 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$16.74 and a 1-year high of C$29.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.16. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 411.51.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at C$450,022.50. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395 in the last quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

