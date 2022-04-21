Raymond James Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 218.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,098 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,661,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $10,405,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 346,924 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 287,336 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

