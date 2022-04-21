Raymond James Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target (up from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.34.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$51.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.08 billion and a PE ratio of 25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$36.65 and a 52-week high of C$51.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$46.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.11.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$700,384.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

