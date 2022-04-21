Raymond James Trims PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Target Price to $51.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.