Raymond James Weighs in on Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Shares of MMX stock opened at C$6.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.90. The company has a market cap of C$953.51 million and a P/E ratio of 32.13. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.04 and a 12 month high of C$7.70.
About Maverix Metals (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
