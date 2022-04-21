Raymond James Weighs in on Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of MMX stock opened at C$6.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.90. The company has a market cap of C$953.51 million and a P/E ratio of 32.13. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.04 and a 12 month high of C$7.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 23.51%.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

