Raymond James Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$50.67 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.94.

Shares of OR opened at C$17.79 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$18.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -126.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -148.94%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

