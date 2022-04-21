RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.30 Million

Equities analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Rating) to announce sales of $36.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.60 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $35.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $153.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $155.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $163.85 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $164.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

RBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Hovde Group cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 63,918 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $465.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

