RE/MAX (RMAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect RE/MAX to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. RE/MAX has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 53.58% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.82 million. On average, analysts expect RE/MAX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RMAX opened at $25.95 on Thursday. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $490.22 million, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

