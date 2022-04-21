Realogy (RLGY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Realogy to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Realogy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Realogy stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Realogy has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Realogy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the third quarter worth $205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

