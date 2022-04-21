Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for British American Tobacco (BATS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of British American Tobacco (LON: BATS) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/14/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/8/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/7/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,600 ($46.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/1/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($40.33) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.33) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/15/2022 – British American Tobacco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,750 ($48.79) to GBX 3,675 ($47.81). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/11/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,550 ($46.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,900 ($50.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/9/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/8/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) price target on the stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,314 ($43.12) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,237.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,923.27. The firm has a market cap of £75.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.97).

Get British American Tobacco plc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.71) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($42.86), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($362,442.86). Insiders have bought 14 shares of company stock valued at $45,156 in the last ninety days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.