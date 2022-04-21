Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CIRCOR International (CIR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CIRCOR International (NYSE: CIR):

4/20/2022 – CIRCOR International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers' unique application needs. The Company's strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR's operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. "

4/18/2022 – CIRCOR International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – CIRCOR International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – CIRCOR International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – CIRCOR International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/21/2022 – CIRCOR International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – CIRCOR International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2022 – CIRCOR International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/14/2022 – CIRCOR International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – CIRCOR International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2022 – CIRCOR International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/28/2022 – CIRCOR International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2022 – CIRCOR International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.32. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

