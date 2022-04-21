Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for QuickLogic (QUIK)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2022 – QuickLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

4/19/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

QUIK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. 11,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,493. QuickLogic Co. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Get QuickLogic Co alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.80% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 76,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 27.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.