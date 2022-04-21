Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) in the last few weeks:

4/16/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

4/9/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

4/2/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

3/31/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

3/15/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

3/9/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

3/8/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

NYSE:UBA opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $761.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

