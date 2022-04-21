Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IAMGOLD (IAG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE: IAG) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/20/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

4/18/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

4/12/2022 – IAMGOLD was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – IAMGOLD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

2/25/2022 – IAMGOLD was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – IAMGOLD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

IAG traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. 1,124,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,964,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.09.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $421,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 6.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $15,251,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

