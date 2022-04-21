Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dana (DAN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dana (NYSE: DAN):

4/12/2022 – Dana was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

4/11/2022 – Dana is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Dana is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Dana was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

4/1/2022 – Dana had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Dana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Dana was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – Dana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

2/28/2022 – Dana had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Dana was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Dana had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Dana had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $24.00.

2/23/2022 – Dana was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of DAN opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dana by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 298,533 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dana by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after acquiring an additional 270,195 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Dana by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

