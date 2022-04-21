Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG):

4/19/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

4/13/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

4/7/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

3/8/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE ABG traded down $5.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.52. 248,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.79.

Get Asbury Automotive Group Inc alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,169,000 after buying an additional 609,776 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,899,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,741,000 after buying an additional 101,755 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 748,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,859,000 after buying an additional 76,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.