Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gerresheimer (GXI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gerresheimer (ETR: GXI):

4/19/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €86.00 ($92.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/13/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €86.00 ($92.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/13/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €68.90 ($74.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/8/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €115.00 ($123.66) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/7/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €110.00 ($118.28) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/7/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €72.20 ($77.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/1/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €110.00 ($118.28) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/23/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €115.00 ($123.66) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/23/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €72.20 ($77.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/21/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €72.00 ($77.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €70.65 ($75.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €66.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gerresheimer AG has a 52-week low of €53.45 ($57.47) and a 52-week high of €99.40 ($106.88).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

