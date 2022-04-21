Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Redbox Entertainment alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.57.

Redbox Entertainment stock opened at 2.54 on Thursday. Redbox Entertainment has a 52 week low of 1.61 and a 52 week high of 27.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDBX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Redbox Entertainment (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.