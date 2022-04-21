Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RWT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of RWT opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

