Redwood Trust (RWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Redwood Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of RWT stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 425,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 42,991 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 385,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,122 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.