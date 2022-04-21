Redwood Trust (RWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Redwood Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of RWT stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 425,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 42,991 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 385,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,122 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.
About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
