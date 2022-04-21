Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) versus Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Head to Head Contrast

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) and Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

52.0% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Rekor Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rekor Systems and Maris-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems -187.39% -26.66% -22.72% Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rekor Systems and Maris-Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems $14.29 million 11.73 -$26.78 million N/A N/A Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maris-Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rekor Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rekor Systems and Maris-Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rekor Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rekor Systems currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.71%. Given Rekor Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than Maris-Tech.

Summary

Rekor Systems beats Maris-Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rekor Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways. The company also provides Rekor One Public Safety solutions comprising contactless compliance application that delivers a turnkey information and citation management solution to cities, states, and municipalities for primary and secondary offenses; Rekor scout that offers accurate license plate and vehicle recognition on any IP, traffic, or security camera, and can be subscribed to separately for use with existing camera or sensor systems; and Rekor blue, a smartphone app that retrieves accurate vehicle license plate number and state of registration, and automatically organizes information by sessions, capturing date, location, and timestamp for law enforcement. In addition, it offers Rekor CarCheck, an API of its vehicle recognition technology to respond with accurate license plate data, vehicle make, model, body type, and color for commercial applications; and AutoNotice, a cloud-based financial management application to record payments in the system and provide functionality to research, manage unapplied payments, and reconcile receipts. Further, the company provides hardware products, which includes Rekor Edge Series, a family of mountable vehicle recognition systems that seamlessly capture and process vehicle data. Rekor Systems, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Maris-Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual-channel low power encoder systems, multi-channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in unmanned vehicle and drone, space, homeland security, defense, and commercial industrial markets and applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.