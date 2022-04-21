Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.44.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.63. The company had a trading volume of 366,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.08. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $201.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

