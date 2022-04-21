Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.10 per share for the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has set its Q1 guidance at $7.05-7.15 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at $7.050-$7.150 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $200.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $201.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

