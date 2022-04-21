Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,670 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,670 ($34.74) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on REL. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($29.92) to GBX 2,330 ($30.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,605 ($33.89) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($34.48) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.02) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,440.42 ($31.75).

LON REL opened at GBX 2,409 ($31.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,305.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,296.14. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,781 ($23.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,474 ($32.19). The company has a market cap of £46.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77.

In related news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.57), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($410,092.26).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

