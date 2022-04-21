RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.80.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE RNR opened at $154.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.26 and a beta of 0.55. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.29.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

