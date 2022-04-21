Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €26.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.64 ($38.33).

RNO opened at €22.84 ($24.56) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.95. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($108.28).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

