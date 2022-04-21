Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

AEM opened at $64.89 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after buying an additional 462,968 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 110.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,097,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

