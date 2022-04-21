Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

SYF has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

NYSE:SYF opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

