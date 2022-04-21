Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities downgraded Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.37.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $25.25 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,001,419,000 after purchasing an additional 294,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $772,503,000 after purchasing an additional 520,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $375,248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,321 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

