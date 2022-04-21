Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

PEG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $74.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 43,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

