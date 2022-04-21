Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: CTBI) in the last few weeks:

4/8/2022 – Community Trust Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

4/8/2022 – Community Trust Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – Community Trust Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

3/31/2022 – Community Trust Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Community Trust Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

3/2/2022 – Community Trust Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.17. 43,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $754.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $46.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

