Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nephros (NEPH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nephros (NASDAQ: NEPH):
- 4/20/2022 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “
- 4/19/2022 – Nephros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “
- 4/13/2022 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “
- 4/7/2022 – Nephros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “
- 4/1/2022 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “
- 3/25/2022 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “
- 3/19/2022 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “
- 2/19/2022 – Nephros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “
NASDAQ:NEPH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 2,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,330. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.24. Nephros, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nephros (NEPH)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.