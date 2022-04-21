Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nephros (NEPH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nephros (NASDAQ: NEPH):

4/20/2022 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Nephros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/13/2022 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2022 – Nephros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/1/2022 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/25/2022 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/19/2022 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/19/2022 – Nephros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NASDAQ:NEPH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 2,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,330. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.24. Nephros, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 4th quarter valued at $646,532,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

