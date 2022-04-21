Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TransAct Technologies (TACT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ: TACT):

4/19/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – TransAct Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

4/11/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – TransAct Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

3/10/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – TransAct Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $20.00 to $15.00.

3/10/2022 – TransAct Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $21.00 to $14.00.

3/10/2022 – TransAct Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00.

3/2/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TACT stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,001. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,734,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

