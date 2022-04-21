Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for United Community Banks (UCBI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2022 – United Community Banks was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/6/2022 – United Community Banks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – United Community Banks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – United Community Banks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/23/2022 – United Community Banks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/8/2022 – United Community Banks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2022 – United Community Banks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of UCBI opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

