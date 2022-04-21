Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tesco (TSCO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tesco (LON: TSCO) in the last few weeks:

4/14/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/14/2022 – Tesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 327 ($4.25) to GBX 320 ($4.16). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.23) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/31/2022 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/25/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/1/2022 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/24/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.23) price target on the stock.

TSCO opened at GBX 264.23 ($3.44) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 278.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 281.26. The company has a market capitalization of £20.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.12. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 219.40 ($2.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

