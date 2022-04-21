Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tesco (TSCO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tesco (LON: TSCO) in the last few weeks:
- 4/14/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/14/2022 – Tesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 327 ($4.25) to GBX 320 ($4.16). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.23) price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 3/31/2022 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 3/25/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/1/2022 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/24/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.23) price target on the stock.
TSCO opened at GBX 264.23 ($3.44) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 278.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 281.26. The company has a market capitalization of £20.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.12. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 219.40 ($2.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.
