Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TT Electronics (TTGPF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TT Electronics (OTCMKTS: TTGPF):

4/20/2022 – TT Electronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

TTGPF opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. TT Electronics plc has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

