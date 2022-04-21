Research Analysts Set Expectations for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Americas Silver from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.65.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 67.93% and a negative net margin of 354.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Americas Silver by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Americas Silver by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 270,919 shares during the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

