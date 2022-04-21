Research Analysts Set Expectations for Full House Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Full House Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Full House Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of FLL opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $329.76 million, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 492.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

