Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 21st (BEPC, BRDCY, BRFH, BRP, CASI, CDE, DOV, EFX, INBK, INTC)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $194.00 to $169.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $255.00 to $221.00.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $62.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $271.00 to $276.00.

