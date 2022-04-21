Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First Hawaiian (FHB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2022 – First Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/5/2022 – First Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

3/31/2022 – First Hawaiian is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – First Hawaiian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – First Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2022 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2022 – First Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.09.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

