Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ: MGIC) recently:

4/20/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

4/13/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

4/6/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

3/31/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

3/7/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.55 million, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Get Magic Software Enterprises Ltd alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 84.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.